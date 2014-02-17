Battling Bonita: Rosie Perez’s 15 Muy Caliente Looks [PHOTOS]

There are some scandalous secrets in Rosie Perez‘s tell-all memoir, which have some not-so-nice things to say about Jennifer Lopez.

Brooklyn’s own Rosie Perez recently came under the microscope by the New York Post, as they revealed some excerpts from her book, titled, Handbook for an Unpredictable Life. Hitting shelves on Feb. 25, the 49-year-old former Fly Girl choreographer opened up about her still on-going feud with Bronx native Jennifer Lopez, 44.

These divas’ careers have diverged as the years have gone on, but their animosity for one another remains white hot. In her book, Perez claims In Living Color host and creator Keenan Ivory Wayans thought Lopez was “chubby and corny,” and that she, in fact, was the one to encourage her hiring.

When the two met in 1991, the future Pop diva and the Bed-Stuy bombshell didn’t immediately connect. “All of the girls were coming into my office complaining how she was manipulating wardrobe, makeup, and me, all to her advantage,” Perez wrote in her memoir, saying Lopez thought the girls were just “jealous.” Upon confronting Lopez, Perez was berated by Jenny from the Block who, according to the Post, “dropped her sweet girl act and went off like some ghetto biatch.”

And though since then the two have quietly kept their bad blood brewing for 20 years, Rosie has equally managed to look even hotter than ever as time went on.

We take a gander and thank God for Rosie Perez’s muy caliente looks in this slideshow below.

