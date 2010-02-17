Shyne Lands $1 Mil Deal With Def Jam

Being released from prison four months ago, Shyne’s return to rap was sidetracked when immigration took it upon itself to have him deported back to Belize.

Since then, Po has been fighting to obtain residency in the United States while being barred from areas such as the United Kingdom due to his criminal past.

These obstacles, however, have yet to throw him from his path as the rapper has signed a deal with Def Jam Records for $1 million.

According to Miss Info, the label was able to reign victorious over a bidding war. His last album, 2004’s Godfather Buried Alive, came out on Def Jam. The response to that album in comparison to his debut, however, would have left some to believe that the rapper had begun losing his step while incarcerated.

Now it seems that Drake and 50 Cent aren’t the only rappers out getting signed for a seven-figure deal.

The problem that exists now, however, is the process of promoting himself in the States if he is unable to return. Along with that, the verse recorded for DJ Khaled’s Victory wasn’t exactly the return most fans were looking for from the rapper.

It has been reported that the rapper will record music out of London.

Time will tell exactly how this deal truly works out for Shyne, but at least it’s official that the rapper has officially returned.