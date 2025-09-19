Subscribe
Memphis Bleek Explains Why Jay-Z Hung Up The Mic

Memphis Bleek recently shared a simple but interesting theory on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe about why Jay-Z stopped rapping.

Published on September 19, 2025

We The Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic Celebrity Golf Tournament
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Memphis Bleek recently shared a simple but interesting theory on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe about why Jay-Z stopped rapping.

According to Bleek, Jay-Z never really wanted to be a rap superstar forever. “He never wanted to do this and be this glamorous superstar,” Bleek said. “He wanted to be the biggest businessman.” From the start of his career, Hov talked about retiring early. For him, music was just a way to open doors in business.

Bleek said that over time, Jay’s business moves became more important than his music. Music was just the start, but now people know Jay more for being a smart businessman. Bleek also believes that Jigga doesn’t rap anymore because he doesn’t feel challenged. Back in the day, when rappers like Eminem, Big Pun, Biggie, and Tupac were active, Jay had real competition.

That made him want to be the best. But now, Bleek says, there’s no one on Jay’s level. “Unless he wants to battle me,” he joked.

At one point, Bleek got fans excited by saying Jay-Z was making new music. But later, in an interview with Cam’ron, he took it back. He said Jay called him and asked, “When the last record you heard of mine that the album dropping?” Bleek admitted, “Let’s just call it wishful thinking.”

Other people, like The Alchemist and Cash Cobain, also hinted at a comeback, but they backed off too. Right now, there’s no sign of a new Jay-Z album. It looks like he’s focused on business, not music. But fans are still hoping. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll get something new when the time is right. Until then, we just have to wait for a blue moon.

