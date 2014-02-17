Beyoncé Dresses Like A Cowgirl In “Drunk In Love (Remix)” Trailer [VIDEO]

If you have been following this site for a while you should know that we usually give no country to trailer for videos because it’s a damn four or so minute video, not a feature film. However, this visual snippet does feature Beyoncé in a swimsuit and leather chaps, so an exception had to be made.

The sneak peak is for the official video for the “Drunk In Love (Remix)” that features a verse from Kanye West. The clip made sure to include the Yeezy bars, “You reverse that cowgirl, you reverse, you reverse and I impregnated your mouth, girl, ooh…”

So it only make sense that Bey be dressed as a cowgirl right?

There is also a Yeezy line about ejaculating on a stomach. Yes, he’s talking about Kim Kardashian; duh. And yes, these people have children, deal with it.

Watch the stylish “Drunk In Love (Remix)” teaser below.

Photo: YouTube