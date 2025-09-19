Interscope Hits Pause Button On D4vd’s Album Promotion As Murder Investigation Ramps Up

Arturo Holmes / D4vd

The murder investigation revolving around artist D4vd and the missing teen found in his vehicle is getting more serious by the day. As new developments emerge, the walls around the artist close in.

TMZ exclusively reports that Interscope is now pausing all promotional material and putting D4vds’ forthcoming deluxe album on ice that was slated to drop today, September 19.

This latest development comes after law enforcement identified the dismembered remains found in a Tesla registered to the singer as those of missing 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

