Subscribe
Pop Culture

Interscope Halts All Promotion For D4vd & Delays His Album

Interscope Hits Pause Button On D4vd’s Album Promotion As Murder Investigation Ramps Up

This latest development comes after law enforcement identified the dismembered remains found in a Tesla registered to the singer as those of missing 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Interscope Halts All Promotion For D4vd & Delays His Album
Arturo Holmes / D4vd

The murder investigation revolving around artist D4vd and the missing teen found in his vehicle is getting more serious by the day. As new developments emerge, the walls around the artist close in.

TMZ exclusively reports that Interscope is now pausing all promotional material and putting D4vds’ forthcoming deluxe album on ice that was slated to drop today, September 19. 

This latest development comes after law enforcement identified the dismembered remains found in a Tesla registered to the singer as those of missing 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Per TMZ

D4vd‘s music label Interscope is pumping the brakes on the singer’s upcoming deluxe album and all musical promotion for him in the wake of the LAPD investigation into the teen found butchered in a Tesla registered to him.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ  … UMG — Interscope’s parent company — Sony Music Publishing and Wasserman have paused all promotional activities related to D4vd out of respect for the seriousness of the situation and the ongoing investigation.

The celebrity gossip site reports that law enforcement is now deep into its investigation into the homicide and has searched D4vd’s Los Angeles home, where the Tesla was found, for traces of blood and other evidence.

D4vd Remains Silent While Social Media Digs In

Unsurprisingly, and probably advised by his lawyers, D4vd has not said a word about what’s going on, but as more information continues to come out, there will be no reason for him to do so, as it’s not looking good for him. 

TMZ also shared photos and videos of D4vd interacting with Celeste, plus her mother revealed to the website that she had a boyfriend named David.

Yikes. 

As you can imagine, social media has chimed in. For starters, everyone, including us, is still pondering how long this guy has been a thing, as well as sticking around to see how this will all unfold. 

You can see those reactions below. 

 

Pretty Much All of Us Reacting to This Investigation.

We Feel The Same Way!

All Facts In This Post

Damn

Crazy If True

Related Tags

Crime Murder
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Bossip

Cardi Assures Bardi Gang That She's Still Touring Despite Baby Bumpin', Stefon Diggs Proudly Proclaims He's 'Team Boy'

Bossip
2024 Lollapalooza Festival

d4vd Cancels Show After Teen Girl’s Dead Body With Matching Tattoo Identified In His Tesla

Cassius Life
Jaden Smith Named Christian Louboutin’s First Men’s Creative Director

Jaden Smith Named 1st Men’s Creative Director Of Louboutin

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
US-POLITICS-RELIGION-OBAMA
11 Items
white supremacist

Sermon Rebuking Charlie Kirk’s “Hero” Status Goes Viral

Chris Brown
News

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance

Dame Dash on The Breakfast Club 2
9 Items
Celebrity

7 Things We Learned From Dame Dash On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Games

50 Cent Looks The Part In First Footage of Him As Balrog In The Upcoming ‘Street Fighter’ Movie

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
10 Items
beyonce

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Bill Tompkins Adrien Broner Archive
10 Items
News

Adrien Broner Kicked Off Cam’ron’s It Is What It Is Podcast For Creeping On Stat Baby With Boyfriend Present

Ms. Williams aka Teacher Bae
News

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

Opening Of Sky Terrace at Ian Schrager's Hudson Hotel
10 Items
Pop Culture

Cam’ron Accuses Damon Dash of Lying Through His Gums About Revolt Deal, Says He’s No Longer On Harlem’s Mt. Rushmore

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close