Marlon Wayans Defends 'Him' Following Lackluster Reviews

Marlon Wayans Urges People To See ‘HIM’ Despite Its Bad Critical Reception

"Just to be clear…I respect critics. Their job is to critique," Wayans wrote on Instagram. "I respect their work. It shapes our industry. But an opinion does not always mean it's everyone's opinion. Some movies are ahead of the curve."

Published on September 22, 2025

Universal Pictures / HIM / Marlon Wayans

Normally, when a movie has any association with Jordan Peele, you can expect it to be a winner among critics; that’s not the case with HIM, but its star, Marlon Wayans, is putting on his cape to defend the film from its less-than-stellar reviews.

The sports horror film, directed by Justin Tipping and produced by Jordan Peele under his Monkey Paw Productions banner, is shockingly sitting at 29% on Rotten Tomatoes. 

Wayans didn’t waste time running to social media to combat those negative reviews by urging people to give the movie a chance and form their own opinions while sharing the reviews for other films he was in like White Chicks, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, Scary Movie, Scary Movie 2 and A Haunted House, that were critically panned, but wound up being cult classics among fans. 

“Just to be clear…I respect critics. Their job is to critique,” Wayans wrote on Instagram. “I respect their work. It shapes our industry. But an opinion does not always mean it’s everyone’s opinion. Some movies are ahead of the curve. Innovation is not always embraced and art is to be interpreted and it’s subjective. I’ve had a career of making classic movies that weren’t critically received and those movies went on to be classics. So don’t take anyone’s opinion just go see for yourself. Love to all. ‘Him’ in theaters now.”

Does Marlon Wayans Have A Point?

Wayans might have a point because if you check social media, the reception to the film is mixed, with some feeling the film is excellent, while some think it’s meh, but add that Wayans understood the assignment, while others believe it was just outright bad.

“Watched #Himmovie last night and yeah… critics are haters & everyone that claimed to hate it is just saying that for clout. I really had fun watching this movie! I just wish that it was longer lol,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user who spoke positively of the film said, “Him movie is a 10/10. Heavy metaphors. Lots to digest. Not a film with a spoon fed plot. Overall excellent execution I really have no notes.”

Hmm.

Looks like this is going to be one of those films that will go down in history as being divisive.

You can see more replies in the gallery below.

