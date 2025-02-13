Marlon Wayans Clowns Soulja Boy During Back-&-Forth On X
Marlon Wayans Cooks Soulja Boy On X In A Beef No One Saw Coming
Marlon Wayans and Soulja Boy beefing with each other on their 2025 bingo cards. Well, this is interesting. Rapper Soulja Boy and comedian/actor Marlon Wayans were engaged in a back-and-forth on X, formerly Twitter. We can’t tell you why the feud between the two started. Still, according to XXL, Big Draco was BIG MAD about Wayans clowning him for tapdancing for Donald Trump at the Crypto Ball, one of Felon 47’s many inaugural celebration events. “Marlon Wayans you a b***h and u not funny shut up ni**a keep selling ur soul and sucking the higher up d**ks,” the rapper said in one of the many now-deleted posts on X. Wayans eventually saw the post and responded back sharing a photo of man grabbing Soulj Boy from behind with the caption, “I’m sorry, @souljaboy said what now? Lookin’ like you give up anything for some meth.” “Hey @souljaboy you a grown man and still use the word ‘boy’ in your name,” Marlon added in a follow-up post. “Thats what they were calling you at that event huh? Hey there Boy, can you do that dance for me? I’ll throw u a meme coin f*** outta here slappy…Says the coon who jumped over the moon.” Of course, Soulja Boy had to clap back, taking things to a violent level. “You a b***h and I’ll slap the s**t out u,” the “Crank Dat” rapper wrote. “Speak on what u know b***h ni**a trump wasn’t even there it was a bitcoin event b***h ni**a u washed up pu**y…You a 52 year old black man that dressed up like a white b***h. Who really the coon? Broke a*s ni**a.”We are positive no one had
The Jokes Got DarkThings took a twisted turn as the insults got even worse. “You molested lil boy. Go sit your lil a*s down on some uncle lap and stfu,” Marlon said to the rapper. “Molested?” Soulja clapped back. “A ni**a ever touch me they gone die I don’t play that gay sh*t u sucked d**k for ur movie roles. I got my sh*t out the mud by myself no help just the internet.” Soulja Boy took it there, insulting Wayans’ transgender child, and Marlon Wayans proceeded to go all the way in and kept the jokes coming. You can see more responses and reactions in the gallery below.
1. Lol, damn
2. Ha
3. Yup
4. Tears
5. Never forget
6. Howling
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash