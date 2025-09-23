Subscribe
Cardi B Says Offset Won't Sign Off On The Divorce

Cardi Says Offset Won’t Sign Off On The Divorce Unless He Gets 1 Of Her Homes & His Taxes Paid Off

The way these divorce proceedings are going these two will be "married" for a hot minute...

Published on September 23, 2025

Cardi B
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

As Cardi B continues to go about her life with her new beau, Stefon Diggs and their bun in the oven, her ex-hubby, Offset, isn’t letting her ride off into the sunset just yet as he continues to look for quick come-ups in their everlasting divorce proceedings.

According to TMZ, Cardi B says that their divorce hasn’t been finalized yet, as Offset continues to ask for compensation and has gone from requesting spousal support to now asking for one of Cardi B’s homes and to have his taxes paid off by her. Looking to pocket whatever he can get on the way out the door, Offset seems hellbent on making sure he can get whatever he can from Cardi after seven years of semi-wedded bliss.

Per TMZ:

The newly brewed tea was spilled Monday while Cardi addressed her adoring fanbase, STRONGLY defending her current prenatal status.

In her statement Cardi B can be heard annoyed by the status of her divorce saying, “The only reason I’m still married is because somebody wants me to pay for they taxes! Y’all wanna know the tea? The only way I can get out of my marriage [is] if I pay for somebody else taxes even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’m not – I’ma fight for that.”

No word on how much Offset is on the hook for with Uncle Sam, but if he’s asking that his multimillionaire soon-to-be ex-wife foot the bill, we’re sure it’s at least six digits worth if not more. Though Cardi is still technically married, she isn’t going to stop going about her business as a single woman just because “somebody wanna hold me hostage if I don’t give them millions of dollars to get out of it.”

We can’t be mad at that.

What would you do in this situation if you were Cardi B? Would you cave to the demands in order to move on with your life or nah? Let us know in the comments section below.

Cardi B Offset

