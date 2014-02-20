50 Cent Departs From Interscope, Announces Independent Deal

How’s this for shaking things up? Today, multi-platinum recording artist, 50 Cent, announced that he’s parted ways with Interscope records, as well as Aftermath and Shady Records.

In 12 years with the labels, the Queens native sold over 30 million records worldwide, won GRAMMY awards, and more importantly (depending on your point of view) had a resounding effect on Hip-Hop. But in recent years, 50’s vocalized his displeasure with how Interscope didn’t see his still unreleased Street King Immortal album as a priority project.

In turn, the Forbes “Hip-Hop Kings” list regular took his talents to Caroline, a division of Capitol Music Group/Universal Music Group. There, he signed an exclusive worldwide distribution and services agreement, which gives him creative control over forthcoming releases.

“We are thrilled to welcome 50 Cent and G-Unit to our family. 50 is simply one of the most accomplished and creative artists, and his plans for the future are as exciting and innovative as you can imagine,” said Caroline President Dominic Pandiscia before thanking the rap star. “I’d also like to thank everyone at Shady/Aftermath and Interscope, particularly Eminem and Dr. Dre, for offering their endorsement and support of our involvement with 50 Cent and G-Unit.”

50 had some words of his own. “I have had great success to date with Shady/Aftermath/Interscope and I’d like to thank Eminem and Dr. Dre for giving me an incredible opportunity. I’ve learned so much from them through the years. I am excited to enter this new era where I can carry out my creative vision,” he said.

Animal Ambition will drop first on June 3. Pre-orders begin March 18 and with it fans will receive two “gratification” tracks. Corresponding visuals will premiere on line, as a new song and video will release each week leading up to the album hitting stores.

Shady/Aftermath/Interscope will continue to be market and release 50 Cent’s first for bodies of work, Get Rich or Die Tryin‘, The Massacre, Curtis and Before I Self Destruct.

[via PR News Wire]

Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN.com