Kimora Lee Simmons Secretly Weds Goldman Sachs Investment Banker [PHOTOS]

Kimora Lee Simmons may be well on her way to becoming Hip-Hop’s Zsa Zsa Gabor if she keeps surrounding herself around successful men who want to put a ring on it while she continues to build her personal empire.

Her relationship with actor Djimon Hounsou birthed a child but didn’t cumulate into marriage, but her famous ex-husband Russell Simmons recently spilled the beans she had been secretly married her boyfriend Tim Leissner.

The word was forced out of him after a cryptic Instagram message from none other than Birdman offered up the suggestion that he and the Baby Phat businesswoman were an item. The Cash Money Records CEO randomly blurted “”S/O @OfficialKimora luv of my life. Thank u 4 everythang u did and do 4 me RICHGIRL RICHGANG,” sparking numerous rumors that he had tapped into her Korean private stock.

Uncle Russ immediately took to his Twitter account for an 140-character rebuttal with, “All of us love @OfficialKimora but the fact is she is happily married. . Tim is has been family for a while now. #gossipcop….”

According to The Wall Street Journal, Leissner has been at Goldman Sach’s since 1998 and developed strong business ties in Malaysia with a billionaire among other various clients.

Kimora Lee has yet to confirm the marriage herself but sources close within her circle validated Russell’s statement to US Weekly.

Congrats to the happy couple. Check out photos of them during their recent family vacation in St. Barts (and the one with Birdman).

