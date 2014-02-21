Tony Yayo Visibly Upset With 50 Cent, Says G-Unit Is Over [PHOTOS]

Not everybody has reacted positively to 50 Cent’s departure from Interscope/Shady Records.

While Eminem and a few people of the Hip-Hop community wished nothing but the best for Curtis Jackson, his original G-Unit clan, namely Tony Yayo, feels left out in the cold.

Social media is the chosen platform for reckless venting these days and “The Talk of New York” left his chill at the login screen when he fired off his feelings on his Twitter and Instagram pages.

Longtime rap fans will remember Tony Yayo’s brash and loud-mouthed antics throughout rap wars with the likes of Ja Rule, Fat Joe and The LOX. Yet according to Yayo’s record books, being a foot soldier doesn’t come with a pension plan.

“It’s funny how things and people change where all my so call freinds go,” Yayo vehemently blasted on Twitter. “Loyalty get you nowhere in life it’s better to be a snake you’ll get further trust me.”

It was a far cry from a January 12 tweet where he excitedly rattled off, “Legends 50 Amimal Ambition is crazy he in rare form Cold Corner Banks in rare form Elchapo I’m in rare form I promise you music is our life.”

50 Cent is slated to release the aforementioned Animal Ambition through an independent division of Capitol Records and apparently it will be gorilla-less.

Responding to a fan on Instagram who demanded more music from the rapper, Yayo coldly responded with “50 ain’t rocking with me and Banks the same. I layed my life down for the unit but you live and you learn.”

You can peep all of Tony’s salty tweets in the gallery below. In the meantime, he’ll be in the studio with Young Buck.

