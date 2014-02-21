Eminem Speaks On 50 Cent’s Departure From Interscope/Shady Records

50 Cent’s announcement that he was leaving his longtime Interscope Records umbrella in favor of an independent label shocked some but the writings on the wall had been there for so long.

The multi-platinum rap star hadn’t released a proper studio album since 2009; a drought he was vocally upset about seemingly every time he was asked about it.

Although the separation didn’t come on the most genial of terms, 50 still released a standard, well-edited and classy statement that bubbled around the half-full contents of the situation.

Eminem also shares the same sentiment of his protégé-turned-label head moving over to the indie side. In a statement released to the Associated Press, he remembered nothing but the good times and maintained that they both will remain friends.

“Both myself and Shady Records are grateful to have had the chance to play a part in 50’s career,” Eminem said in a statement. “Shady simply would not be what it is without 50 Cent. I’ve developed a great friendship with 50 over the years, and that’s not going to change. We know 50 will have success in his new situation, and we remain supporters of both him and G-Unit.”

The Marshall Mathers LP 2 artist recently appeared on the cover of XXL magazine with mentors Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

50 Cent isn’t wasting any time in his transition period. His new album Animal Ambition will be released on June 3 via his new label Caroline, a division of Capitol Music Group/Universal Music Group.

