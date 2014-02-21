CLOSE
KiD CuDi Scores Roles As Ari Gold’s Assistant In Entourage Film

Quiet as kept, KiD CuDi has flourished since parting ways with G.O.O.D. Music. Sans the Kanye West co-sign, Deadline reports that the Cleveland native has a role in the film adaptation of HBO’s Entourage.

Cudder will play an assistant, but not for just anyone. He will face the wrath of America’s favorite fast-talking jerk with a Napoleon complex, “Ari Gold,” who’s played by actor Jeremy Piven. The only thing in question is how the rapper will be treated compared to “Lloyd Lee.”

Additionally, CuDi has a role in the upcoming Need For Speed film, releasing in March. He also has a full-length LP on the way titled SATELLITE FLIGHT: The Journey To Mother Moon. It will feature 10-tracks, including the previously released “Satellite Flight” and “Going To The Ceremony.”

Give us your thoughts on KiD CuDi’s latest power moves in the comments.

Photo: FayesVision/WENN.com

entourage , kid cudi , SATELLITE FLIGHT: The journey to Mother Moon

