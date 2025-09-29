Young Thug Albums Ranked: Where UY Scuti Lands Among His Best

Source: Barry Brecheisen / Getty

Young Thug released his highly anticipated album UY SCUTI last weekend and it arrived as both a reclamation and somewhat of a reckoning. Named after one of the largest stars in the universe, the title signals the scale at which Thug seems to maneuver himself today. The album mixes vulnerable moments (“Miss My Dog” is a public apology to his friends and family) with grand flexes and heavy features (Lil Baby appears on “Pardon My Back” among other features).

Still, some critics note that this Young Thug album occasionally feels overstuffed, and some listeners argue that the crowded guest list dilutes Thug’s presence. Others, though, see it as an intimate document of survival, suggesting that beneath the larger-than-life tracks are threads of genuine sincerity and emotional weight.

Fans’ reactions have been similarly divided. On social media, a common sentiment is that Thug’s flows remain unpredictable and inventive, even when the surrounding production is uneven. “Dreams Really Do Come True” is looked at as one of the high points on the 20-track offering, where Thug showcases the undeniable skills that made us fall in love with his music. On the other hand, some feel that the album lacks a unifying vision, especially with 12 guests. Some reviewers have even argued that UY SCUTI feels like a project made from leftover material, rather than a clear new direction.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Comparing UY SCUTI to earlier Young Thug albums is very intriguing. Punk (2021) was praised for its bold experimentation and emotional depth, particularly in the haunting collaboration with Mac Miller, “Day Before.” Observers viewed the album as Thug in creative control, less concerned with chart dominance and more focused on pushing boundaries. In contrast, Business Is Business (2023) received more mixed reviews. While some appreciated glimpses of his unconventional pop-rap style, many felt that it wasn’t Thug at his best, citing a sense of exhaustion in his performance. So Much Fun (2019) was critically acclaimed for balancing commercial appeal and creative edge. Although they’re not studio albums, past projects in Thug’s Slime Season series have also been heavily lauded for their raw, experimental energy.

Given the mixed but passionate responses, UY SCUTI may not be universally hailed as his greatest, but it’s a fascinating chapter in his catalog. With that in mind, here’s a ranking of Young Thug albums up to the most recent one. Let us know if you agree with our list and if not, drop your own rankings in the comment section.

1. SO MUCH FUN

This was Thug’s most commercially successful project, blending his eccentric flows with mainstream-ready hits like “Hot” and “The London.” Fans and critics celebrated it as a perfect balance of creativity and accessibility, cementing his superstar status.

2. PUNK

Punk showcased Young Thug at his most vulnerable, leaning heavily into acoustic and emotional sounds. It was praised for its ambition and experimentation, with standout moments like “Icy Hot” with Doja Cat or “Bubbly” with Drake and Travis Scott, making it one of his most critically acclaimed projects.

3. UY SCUTI

His latest album is grand in scope, with big-name features and themes of survival, resilience, and reflection. While some see it as a bold and unfiltered look into Thug’s world, others feel it’s uneven and that he’s occasionally overshadowed.

4. BUSINESS IS BUSINESS

Released while Thug faced legal troubles, Business Is Business felt more like a collection of industry-driven songs than a cohesive artistic statement. Despite a few bright spots, many fans felt it lacked the energy and innovation that defined his earlier projects.

RELATED: It’s Not AI: Young Thug Fried On X For Using Hard ER In “UY SCUTI” Opening Track “Ninja”