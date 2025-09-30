Source:

This week, another chapter was added to the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef. Seeds of tension go back all the way to around 2017 when Cardi’s sudden rise with “Bodak Yellow” sparked comparisons and speculation about competition with Nicki. Their collaboration on the Migos track “Motorsport” also became a battleground for hearsay, as rumors circulated that subliminal disses were included in their verses (which they both denied). The feud turned public in September 2018 during New York Fashion Week, when Cardi allegedly lunged at Nicki, threw a shoe, and addressed her counterpart for liking comments that discredited her as a mother. Afterwards, both titans traded accusations through social media and interviews, transforming the once-quiet rivalry into a public spectacle.

RELATED: Once Again It’s On: Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Over the years, the feud had simmered down somewhat. Occasionally, Nicki used her platform Queen Radio or social media to make veiled shots at newer female talent, which were sometimes interpreted as direct jabs at Cardi. Cardi’s responses varied, with her sometimes engaging in the back-and-forth and at others removing herself from it completely. In the rare instances that the two have been in the same setting (the 2025 Met Gala was the last time), the tension has been high, and their body language has been telling. Meanwhile, both artists have achieved solo success and have positioned themselves to claim the title of “queen of rap.”

The recent exchange reignited the feud in a much more savage way. It began when Cardi took to X to celebrate her album Am I The Drama? going 2x platinum. Nicki didn’t seem impressed, as she cryptically fired off tweets (the messages are now deleted) questioning the authenticity of the album sales and mocking Cardi’s pregnancy. This prompted Cardi to respond by calling Nicki “Cocaine Barbie” and accusing her of having fertility issues tied to drug use. As if things weren’t already disrespectful enough, it kept going. Nicki made fun of Cardi getting surgery, brought up her and other people’s cases and also hinted at rumors about Stefon Diggs. Not one to be outdone, Cardi responded with quips regarding Nicki’s brother and husband, who both have very questionable pasts with the law.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

It seems that Nicki wasn’t just firing shots, though. In the deleted-tweet spree, she also teased her forthcoming album, which is set to be released on March 27, 2026. Is she preparing to fully engage in a war on wax? With the success of Am I The Drama? and the reigniting of a beef that seems will never die, it only makes sense that the tweets stop and both women get in the booth. Hopefully, this leads to diss tracks from both sides in the near future. We’ll all be on the edges of our seats in anticipation. In the meantime, check out a quick timeline of the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef.

July 2017: Nicki Minaj was spotted at a club in Miami dancing to Cardi B’s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow.” At this time, things seemed more playful than antagonizing.

August 2017: Cardi makes a statement during a performance at MoMA PS1, mentioning how someone who never liked her all of a sudden wants to be friends with her. She makes it clear that she still doesn’t like the person. Many interpreted this as directed at Nicki. Minaj releases her verse on “No Flags” that includes a line that says “Everything you getting is because of me.” Fans speculated that this was a shit at Nicki, even though Minaj attempted to deny the beef by saying the song was written before Cardi’s rise.

September 2017: Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow” goes #1, and Nicki publicly congratulates her. To the public eye, things are cordial.

October 2017: The song “Motorsport” is released, featuring Nicki. Tensions arise surrounding who was in the verses, how the video was edited, and if the two took shots at one another.

November 2017: Cardi B gives interviews saying Nicki’s verse on “Motorsport” was changed from an earlier version, which led to perceptions of disrespect. Nicki later addresses some of these claims.

April 2018: Cardi says in an interview that there’s no real bad blood and that much of the tension was media-made.

August 2018: On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Nicki responds to questions about Cardi, saying she doesn’t know if there is an issue, but she is tired of being asked. Cardi gives interviews, trying to de-escalate, saying she doesn’t want industry beef.

September 2018: At Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week, Cardi B reportedly approaches Nicki and accuses her of spreading lies. After throwing a shoe at Nicki and getting into a big scuffle with security, Cardi is escorted out. After the incident, Nicki addresses it on Queen Radio. She claims that Cardi stirred things up and that she never said anything about Cardi’s child. Cardi takes to social media with her own version, accusations of leaks, disrespect, etc.

October 2018: Nicki posts messages about wanting “positive things only.” Cardi appears to agree. There is public discussion about a truce, as both parties make statements about moving forward. Nicki releases her “Dreams” video, which many fans and media thought contained subtle shade at Cardi.

2019-2024: Following 2018, the feud became significantly less intense in terms of public confrontation. There were occasional social media jabs, fan speculation about diss tracks, features, and comments. Nothing compared to the levels of competition at Fashion Week, though.

September 2025: Things blow up yet again. Cardi B releases her sophomore studio album. In the midst of Cardi receiving applause for her body of work, Nicki Minaj tweets that her new album will be released on March 27th of next year. As Cardi celebrates the success of Am I The Drama?, Nicki questions the numbers, makes negative comments about her pregnancy and uses the nickname “Barney Dangerous.” Cardi mocks Nicki’s remarks and brings up personal and family matters, while also defending her success. Cardi also accuses Nicki of riding her coattails and attacks Nicki’s integrity.

Only time will tell if the beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj will ever end.