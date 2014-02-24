Joell Ortiz – “Bars” [LISTEN]

With a new Slaughterhouse album waiting in the wings, Joell Ortiz returns to bully the block on his solo tip via a new track titled “Bars” for the fans.

Not sure if you know, but Ortiz isn’t one to trifled with on the microphone. Proof can be heard as the Brooklyn native spits a hell of a verse on a Sarom-produced beat that reworks Ghostface Killah’s startling classic, “Daytona 500.”

“I can’t stomach you n***as, kettle corn/ Your designer umbrella can’t weather the storm/ I’m pure toxic rain pouring in the metal form,” Ortiz rhymes with no relent.

The Slaughterhouse affiliate spoke of a forthcoming solo album in the song’s closing moments. “So motherf**ker here I am/ This next album’s for the fans, motherf**k a first week,” he chants.

Stream Joell Ortiz’s “Bars” below.

[via Xclusives Zone]

—

Photo: Joell Ortiz/Twitter