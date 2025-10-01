Subscribe
Politics

Eric Adams Confirms Past Relationship With Former "Sports Czar"

Woman Who Dated Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Is Writing A Tell-All Book About Him

Adam's confirmed the romantic fling after Ray announced she was writing and self-publishing a tell-all book about their "hidden relationship."

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mayor Eric Adams holds a South Brooklyn Rally for re-...
Pacific Press / Eric Adams

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams’ time as an influencer, aka NYC Mayor, is officially coming to an end in November, but before he goes, he got candid about a woman he was dealing with, who is dropping a tell-all book about her time with him.

The Daily News reports that Adams confirmed that he dated Jasmine Ray, a woman who once worked for the Mayor as his so-called “sports czar,” with a salary of $161,400. The position never existed until he sleazed his way into Gracie Mansion. 

According to Adam’s press secretary, Kayla Mamalek, the two did not have any “romantic relations” while “working together.”

Adam’s confirmed the romantic fling after Ray announced she is writing and self-publishing a tell-all book about their “hidden relationship.”

A description of the forthcoming book reads: 

“From the shadows of City Hall to the silence of closed-door meetings, Jasmine Ray reveals her untold role in the life of New York City’s Mayor, Eric Adams. Their hidden relationship — marked by intimacy, sacrifice, and betrayal — mirrors the larger struggles of politics itself: the tension between personal humanity and public expectation.”

At the time of her hiring, Adams said in a statement that Ray “will bring not only a deep passion” to City Hall, but also a wealth of experience to our team.”

“I’m proud to have [her] join our administration,” he continued.

Welp.

Adams will have plenty of free time to hit the clubs, extravagant New York events, and even read her book after announcing this past weekend that he is dropping out of the race for Mayor due to having no money and polling worse than Curtis Sliwa.

Related Tags

Eric Adams Mayor Eric Adams

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023

My Bad, Big Mama! Cardi Apologizes To Latto After She Catches A Savage Stray In Leaked Audio Threatening To 'Knock Out' Ice Spice

Bossip

PJ Washington Reportedly Only Pays Brittany Renner $5,500 A Month In Child Support, X Reacts

Cassius Life
Kevin Mazur

Belcalis VS. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged 'Cocaine Barbie' Tales

Bossip
Kash Patel House Judiciary 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel Condemns Mourning Of “Terrorist” Assata Shakur, X Spits In His Face

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
10 Items
Politics

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
10 Items
Current Events

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Vice President Harris rallies support in North Carolina days before Election Day.
13 Items
Politics

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, “I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

11 Items
Politics

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, “Next Time Say It To My Face”

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet
7 Items
News

Whoopty Doo: 7 Things To Know About Young Thug’s New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
13 Items
Pop Culture

It’s Not AI: Young Thug Fried On X For Using Hard ER In “UY SCUTI” Opening Track “Ninja”

2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
Entertainment

Young Thug Albums Ranked: Where ‘UY SCUTI’ Lands Among His Best

9 Items
News

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close