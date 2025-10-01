Subscribe
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Jumps To $30 A Month, Gamers React

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Jumps To $30 A Month, Gamers Question If It's Still The Best Value In Gaming?

Starting today, new subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the premium tier of Xbox Game Pass, will see a 50% increase, from $19.99 to $29.99. Those who are already subscribed will see the changes take effect starting November 4.

Published on October 1, 2025

Chesnot / Xbox Game Pass Ultimate / Microsoft

Gamers are not pleased with Microsoft’s recent announcements regarding Xbox Game Pass and a price increase for its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service.

On Wednesday, Microsoft announced substantial changes to all three tiers of Xbox Game Pass, as well as an increase to its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service.

Starting today, new subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the premium tier of Xbox Game Pass, will see a 50% increase, from $19.99 to $29.99. Those who are already subscribed will see the changes take effect starting November 4.

Also, the other tiers will be rebranded with Xbox Game Pass Standard now being called Xbox Game Pass Premium, and Xbox Game Pass Core being rebranded as Xbox Game Pass Essential. Thankfully, neither will see price increases.

Microsoft’s Justification For The Changes

Microsoft’s justification for the Ultimate price increase is the inclusion of more day-one games than ever before, including Ubisoft+ Classics, Fortnite Crew, and in-game benefits for Riot Games, as well as enhanced streaming quality for cloud gaming. At the same time, Xbox Game Pass Premium subscribers will now have access to Xbox-published titles within a year of their release.

Per Xbox:

“Starting today, we’re introducing three upgraded Game Pass plans based on how players play: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. Each includes expanded game libraries, including PC titles, unlimited cloud gaming, in-game benefits (including Riot Games titles), and a revamped Rewards with Xbox experience. Today’s Game Pass Core subscribers will automatically move to Essential, Standard subscribers will transition to Premium, and Ultimate subscribers will remain in the Ultimate plan.”

As expected, this news, following the recent price hike of Xbox’s latest consoles, is not sitting well with gamers, and they have been sounding off. You can see those reactions below.

microsoft video games Xbox Game Pass Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
