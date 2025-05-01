Subscribe
Gaming

Microsoft Raising Price of Xbox Series Consoles, Gamers React

Microsoft Is Raising The Price of Its Xbox Series Consoles, Games Will Hit $80 This Holiday, Some Gamers Are Falsely Blaming Nintendo

Published on May 1, 2025
Welp, it’s going to cost you more if you’re still in the market for an actual Xbox Series X or Series S console. Xbox announced today that it is raising the prices of the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles globally, except for accessories, which will see their prices increase in the US and Canada. First-party titles are expected to reach the $80 threshold by the holiday season.
The price hike will take effect beginning May 1. You can peep them below:
  • Xbox Series S 512 – $379.99 (up from $299.99)
  • Xbox Series S 1TB – $429.99 (up from $349.99)
  • Xbox Series X Digital – $549.99 (up from $449.99)
  • Xbox Series X – $599.99 (up from $499.99)
  • Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition $729.99 (up from $599.99)
  • Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) – $64.99
  • Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) – $69.99
  • Xbox Wireless Controller – Special Edition – $79.99
  • Xbox Wireless Controller – Limited Edition – $89.99 (up from $79.99)
  • Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) – $149.99 (up from $139.99)
  • Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) – $199.99 (up from $179.99)
  • Xbox Stereo Headset -$64.99
  • Xbox Wireless Headset – $119.99 (up from $109.99)
Here’s what Xbox had to say about the price hikes in an official statement:

We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players.

A History of Price Hikes

This marks the first time the Series S has seen a price hike since its 2020 release. Xbox committed to the console’s current prices in 2022, following PlayStation’s price increase for the PS5 due to inflation. The Xbox Series X experienced a price increase in 2023 in most countries, except the US, and Xbox Game Pass underwent multiple price hikes globally. These new Xbox price increases should not come as a surprise, as PlayStation announced price hikes for the PS5 in the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand three weeks ago.  Nintendo recently faced criticism after revealing that the Nintendo Switch 2 would cost $450, one $80 game (Mario Kart World), and price hikes for Switch 2 accessories following Donald Trump’s misuse of tariffs.

Somehow This Is Nintendo’s Fault

Speaking of Nintendo, gamers, of course, are BIG MAD about the price hikes and already pointing fingers at someone. Gamers should blame Donald Trump and his misguided trade policies, as well as his misuse of tariffs. Still, somehow, Nintendo is being blamed for what Xbox’s decision, with “Thanks, Nintendo” immediately trending after the news broke.
While we understand that Nintendo is not at fault for Microsoft’s or even a potential decision from PlayStation, we acknowledge gamers’ frustration with having to spend more money at a time when prices are increasing. There doesn’t seem to be enough money to cover these expenses. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

