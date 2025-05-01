Microsoft Is Raising The Price of Its Xbox Series Consoles, Games Will Hit $80 This Holiday, Some Gamers Are Falsely Blaming Nintendo

Xbox Series S 512 – $379.99 (up from $299.99)

Xbox Series S 1TB – $429.99 (up from $349.99)

Xbox Series X Digital – $549.99 (up from $449.99)

Xbox Series X – $599.99 (up from $499.99)

Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition $729.99 (up from $599.99)

Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) – $64.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) – $69.99

Xbox Wireless Controller – Special Edition – $79.99

Xbox Wireless Controller – Limited Edition – $89.99 (up from $79.99)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) – $149.99 (up from $139.99)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) – $199.99 (up from $179.99)

Xbox Stereo Headset -$64.99

Xbox Wireless Headset – $119.99 (up from $109.99)

Welp, it’s going to cost you more if you’re still in the market for an actual Xbox Series X or Series S console.Xbox announced today that it is raising the prices of the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles globally, except for accessories, which will see their prices increase in the US and Canada. First-party titles are expected to reach the $80 threshold by the holiday season.The price hike will take effect beginning May 1. You can peep them below:Here’s what Xbox had to say about the price hikes in an official statement:

We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players.

A History of Price Hikes

Somehow This Is Nintendo’s Fault