Gaming

'GTA 6' Trends Following Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

Gamers Think ‘GTA 6’ Is Going To Cost $100 Because Nintendo Is Charging $80 For ‘Mario Kart World’

Published on April 3, 2025
GTA 6

Source: Rockstar Games / GTA 6

GTA 6 always trends on social media, usually for no good damn reason at all. But this time, folks are bringing up Rockstar Games’ forthcoming game because of the price of Nintendo Switch 2 games.
Yesterday, gamers were buzzing following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, which revealed more information about the company’s new console, which is set to arrive this June.

One thing in particular that sparked many conversations in the video game portion of social media was the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 games, specifically Mario Kart World. The game will cost $80 if you buy the digital version and, according to ScreenRant’s reporting, possibly $97 if you opt for a physical version. Mario Kart World’s price led to discussions of Rockstar Games doing the unthinkable and possibly charging gamers a smooth $100 for Grand Theft Auto 6, a scary possibility that some feel will happen now that Nintendo has dared to charge $80 and more for a game.

Gamers Are Nervous About GTA 6’s Price

“See man? If Nintendo is really dropping games for $80, that will eventually become the new standard. Y’all already are gushing over GTA6 possibly being $100. Yeah, inflation + tariffs = we’re cooked,” a post on X, formerly Twitter, read. Another post read, “GTA 6 $100 Announcement is going to hit the TL with the force of a Nuclear Bomb it might genuinely go down as the funniest day on this app.” “if niggas are ok with paying $80 for dogshit like mario kart imagine what rockstar will charge for gta 6″ said another user on X. 
Rockstar Games continues to be quiet about GTA 6, which has only seen one trailer released since its announcement. We are still doubtful that this game will cost $100, but if Nintendo could pull the trigger on a $80 game, anything is possible at this point. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Grand Theft Auto 6 GTA 6 HHW Gaming Nintendo

