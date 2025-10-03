Subscribe
News

What Could’ve Been: Travis Scott’s Egypt Stage Leaks

What Could Have Been: Travis Scott’s Unreal Stage For His Canceled Egypt Show Leaks

A photo has recently leaked of what could have been Travis Scott’s best themed stage ever.

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A photo has recently leaked of what could have been Travis Scott’s best themed stage ever.

Let’s rewind to 2023 for a second. After a five-year drought, La Flame finally dropped a new album called “UTOPIA”. From track one, Travis fans knew this was another special album. Even the feature selection was amazing with Drake, Playboi Carti, & his fan favorite collaborator, 21 Savage.

Prior to Drake and Travis falling out, the 6 God shook the internet by dissing Pharrell on his album, “I melt down the chains you bought from yo boss, give a f*ck about all of that heritage sh*t”. To give context, Drizzy apparently bought Pharrell’s Neptune chain and melted it down to make some new chains.

Trav also had Beyoncé on his “UTOPIA” album. Yes, Queen B.

The Houston rapper always thinks outside the box, and a part of his rollout was something that was going to shake the internet. He announced a one-night-only concert in Egypt in front of the Pyramids of Giza. Tickets for the show sold out instantly, and La Flame fans were planning their big trip to Cairo.

Fast forward a few days after the announcement, and the show was canceled due to Travis being denied a permit to perform in the Sahara Desert. The Egyptian government vetoed it due to accusations that Travis planned to perform strange rituals during his show, according to Al Jazeera

Years later, the stage design was leaked and shows the futuristic stage set up Scott was planning to do. With a line of trucks, he would have very well stood on top of, screaming his braids out of his head. Although the show ended up not happening, these leaks show you have creative the UTOPIA rapper gets with his shows.

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event

Young Thug Says “Free The OG Diddy” After Grabbing Baby Oil On Adin Ross’ Stream

Cassius Life
Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions

The Sheduer Sanders Effect: Navigating Pressure, Patience & Public Image In The NFL

Cassius Life
"Mean Girls" New York Premiere

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

Bossip
JT and Saucy Santana

Mayhem Magnet: Saucy Santana 'Rawrrr' Rips JT To Shreds After The City Girl Targets Him In Her Latest Online Tirade

Bossip
Trending Stories
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
10 Items
Current Events

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

11 Items
Politics

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, “Next Time Say It To My Face”

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
15 Items
News

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
13 Items
Pop Culture

It’s Not AI: Young Thug Fried On X For Using Hard ER In “UY SCUTI” Opening Track “Ninja”

10 Items
Politics

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

9 Items
News

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
10 Items
News

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
Entertainment

Young Thug Albums Ranked: Where ‘UY SCUTI’ Lands Among His Best

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close