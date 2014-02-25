Kanye West Yeezus Tour Ticket Prices Slashed Due To Poor Sales

The second half of Kanye West‘s Yeezus tour wasn’t as popular as he surely hoped. Due to poor sales, the prices of tickets to recent NYC area shows were slashed with some even given away for free.99.

Reports Page Six:

Ticket sales for the second half of Kanye West’s “Yeezus” tour were so dismal, prices were slashed and freebies were given out at the last minute for shows in New Jersey and New York. We’re told several brokers were offering massively discounted tickets — and even free ones — for shows at the Prudential Center last week and for Sunday’s Nassau Coliseum gig, after only half of tickets for the Prudential Center show were sold, while just a third of the tickets were sold for Sunday’s Nassau show.

This shouldn’t be too much of a shock since Yeezy already performed four times in NYC during the first half of the tour, which also had low ticket tales in certain cities, too.

Nevertheless, the nine additional shows managed to include their share of new Kanye West rants.

