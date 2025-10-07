Subscribe
CoolKicks LA Raided By Authorities In Los Angeles

The sneaker game continues to go through the struggles in 2025...

Published on October 7, 2025

Nike Hit By Supply Chain Shortages Struggles To Keep Up With Demand Ahead Of Holiday Season
Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Over the weekend, the sneaker community was left in a state of shock when word got around that well-known celebrity favorite sneaker shop CoolKicks LA had been raided for allegedly selling bootleg sneakers and stolen merchandise.

According to TMZ, CoolKicks LA owner Adeel Shams was arrested Thursday (Oct. 2) and charged with “Receiving Known Stolen Property over $950.00.” Crazy enough, Shams was livestreaming on his social media page while the raid was occurring in the background, which led him to say, “What is that?” Thinking he was the victim of a swatting prank, Shams turned off his livestream to go see what the issue was before he was ultimately handcuffed and booked for his alleged transgressions.

Per TMZ:

A rep for CoolKicks tells TMZ … “Yesterday, the LAPD impounded a small allotment of Nike sneakers that Coolkicks purchased and received within the last 48 hours, alleging that the merchandise was stolen. This news came as a complete shock to our entire team. Neither Coolkicks leadership, nor our staff, had any knowledge or reason to believe that these products were stolen. We entered into this purchase in good faith, as we always have, committed to running an honest business built on integrity and trust.”

The statement continued … “It is important to clarify: there have been no allegations whatsoever from law enforcement that any of the products were counterfeit. Coolkicks takes pride in serving our loyal community with authentic, high-quality products and service; it is at the heart of our culture. We want to reassure our community that the integrity of our products remains our highest priority. We are confident the truth will come out, and the trust we have worked so hard to earn will remain strong. We deeply regret the concern and inconvenience this situation may have caused. Coolkicks has always stood for honest business, and that commitment will never change.”

We wouldn’t be surprised if Nike themselves dropped dime on CoolKicks LA. The way they’re going at everyone these days you’d think they were a branch of this current Trump administration or something.

What do y’all think about CoolKicks LA getting raided? Could they have been set up? Who do y’all think might’ve called the authorities on them? Let us know in the comments section below.

Related Tags

Crime and Punishment sneakers

