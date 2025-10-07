d4vd's Manager Responds On Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Death

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

d4vd’s manager is speaking out against TikTok detectives who believe that they’ve solved the case of the now 15-year-old missing girl who was found dead in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to the singer.

Josh Marshall, who manages the 20-year-old singer/songwriter, jumped in the comments section of a recently shared video on TikTok to deny that his artist had any connection to Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death investigation.

“I never received any emails. I had zero knowledge of anything and I don’t live in California,” Marshall commented as user “@JMogul,” People reports.

He added, “Also I work remotely 95% of the time and my job doesn’t require me to have much interaction with any of my clients/David, as there are many others that work with him on a day to day capacity, not me.”

Rumors began swirling after a private investigator claimed that loved ones grew concerned and sent an email to Marshall in 2024, wondering about Rivas Hernandez’s whereabouts and alleging that they believed she was with d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, Los Angeles magazine reported.

A day after the email was sent, Rivas Hernandez reportedly returned to her California home.

“This news is tragic for so many and for her family,” Marshall continued. “I hope the proper authorities get to the bottom of it soon. Let me remind people a lot of this is speculation and alleged. In the meantime, I am with my family helping them emotionally get through the news of this tragedy. Please report on factual information.”

Marshall told Los Angeles magazine that he made the TikTok comment.

A landlord told SFGate that Marshall broke the lease to a Hollywood Hills home where d4vd was allegedly staying shortly after investigators, along with the LAPD’s robbery and homicide division, searched the house and seized electronics.

LAPD Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams told People that it’s very likely that Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks before her remains were found in the trunk of d4vd’s car on Sept. 8.

“Her cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, meaning investigators, ‘don’t know for sure if anyone has any criminal culpability for her death beyond the concealment of her dead body,’” Williams told People.