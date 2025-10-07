Subscribe
Crime

d4vd's Manager Responds On Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Death

d4vd’s Manager Slams TikTok Theories About Teen Found Dead In Singer’s Car: “Please Report On Factual Information”:

The artist’s manager warns against misinformation being shared online surrounding Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death.

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

d4vd’s manager is speaking out against TikTok detectives who believe that they’ve solved the case of the now 15-year-old missing girl who was found dead in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to the singer. 

Josh Marshall, who manages the 20-year-old singer/songwriter, jumped in the comments section of a recently shared video on TikTok to deny that his artist had any connection to Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death investigation.

“I never received any emails. I had zero knowledge of anything and I don’t live in California,” Marshall commented as user “@JMogul,” People reports.  

He added, “Also I work remotely 95% of the time and my job doesn’t require me to have much interaction with any of my clients/David, as there are many others that work with him on a day to day capacity, not me.”

Rumors began swirling after a private investigator claimed that loved ones grew concerned and sent an email to Marshall in 2024, wondering about Rivas Hernandez’s whereabouts and alleging that they believed she was with d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, Los Angeles magazine reported. 

A day after the email was sent, Rivas Hernandez reportedly returned to her California home. 

“This news is tragic for so many and for her family,” Marshall continued. “I hope the proper authorities get to the bottom of it soon. Let me remind people a lot of this is speculation and alleged. In the meantime, I am with my family helping them emotionally get through the news of this tragedy. Please report on factual information.”

Marshall told Los Angeles magazine that he made the TikTok comment. 

A landlord told SFGate that Marshall broke the lease to a Hollywood Hills home where d4vd was allegedly staying shortly after investigators, along with the LAPD’s robbery and homicide division, searched the house and seized electronics.

LAPD Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams told People that it’s very likely that Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks before her remains were found in the trunk of d4vd’s car on Sept. 8. 

“Her cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, meaning investigators, ‘don’t know for sure if anyone has any criminal culpability for her death beyond the concealment of her dead body,’” Williams told People.

Related Tags

Crime and Punishment TikTok

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Alabama State Homecoming 2025

Pretty Girls Go To Bama State! A Gallery Of Buzzzzy Baddies Who Brought IT-Girl Energy To Homecoming 2025

Bossip
Support + Feed 2023 Fall Fundraiser

d4vd's Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

Cassius Life
"Run" Atlanta Premiere

Dating Detox Done: Porsha Williams Says She's Seeing A Woman After Axing 'Narcissist' Simon Guobadia--Here's A Look At Pretty P. Willy's Dating History

Bossip
The Launch of Jay Z's 40/40 Club - Inside Party

Dame Dash Continues To Take Shots At Jay-Z Because “He Doesn’t Look Out For Nobody” As Social Media Begs Him To Chill

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
Alight Align Arise: Advancing the Movement for Repair National Conference
6 Items
Current Events

What We Learned From Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Talk With Ezra Klein

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
15 Items
News

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Cardi B
News

Cardi B Attacks Trump’s “Dictatorship Vibe”

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
10 Items
Current Events

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
10 Items
News

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

11 Items
Politics

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, “Next Time Say It To My Face”

TOPSHOT-US-MILITARY-DEFENSE-MEETING
8 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Claims There Are Two “N Words” That You Can’t Use During Rambling “Address” To Military Leaders

WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller
10 Items
GALLERY

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close