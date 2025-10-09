Subscribe
News

Several Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online

The Kendrick Lamar unreleased tracks appear to have been recorded years ago. The leaks also featured some Baby Keem reference tracks.

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Kendrick Lamar is the latest top musical act to witness their vaulted music get leaked online and dissected in a fashion they didn’t intend. Several Kendrick Lamar tracks were leaked online and discussed at length, along with reference tracks for K-Dot’s cousin, Baby Keem.

While we couldn’t exactly determine the root location of the leaked tracks, the Reddit page r/hiphopheads gathered all of the tracks and shared the snippets. Among the leaks, two 2019 tracks, “Trouble Me” and “OD.”

YouTube user Infisrael shared the “Trouble Me” clip and wrote the following description:

Snippet leaked on Feb 2, 2024, leaked fully on Oct 8, 2025. Completed song that Kendrick made for himself and later sent as a reference to Rihanna for her next album since he wasn’t going to use it, made in 2018. Reuses lyrics from “Not For Sale”. Unknown if Rihanna ever actually used these references so it’s classified as Kendrick’s song. Could also be meant for Look Woman.

Infisrael also shared a description for “OD (F*ck It Up)”:

Snippet leaked on Dec 25, 2023, forceleaked on Oct 8, 2025. Completed song that Kendrick made for himself and later sent as a reference to Rihanna for her next album since he wasn’t going to use it, made in 2018. It was initially known as “OD” before leaking with the real name. Unknown if Rihanna ever actually used these references so it’s classified as Kendrick’s song. Could also be meant for Look Woman. Instrumental later reused for Dry Cry (Island File) by Amanda Reifer.

Another of the leaked tracks, “Pray [V3]” which features Bēkon, looks to be a songs meant for Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album, according to the Reddit group. Another track, “Public Enemy” features Bakar, and Infisrael writes in the description on YouTube, “Shares the same instrumental as N.W.A. – Express Yourself.”

The leaks also include several demo versions of songs, including a version of the controversial “Auntie Diaries” that ended up on Lamar’s MMTBS. There are also reference tracks for Baby Keem featuring Lamar, delivering the bones of the verse for “SO WHAT” among others.

Check out the aforementioned r/hiphopheads page here.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Baby Keem Kendrick Lamar

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

CultureCon 2025

Girlfriend Goals? People Think THIS Proves Porsha's Being Peachily Pursued By An Affluent ATL-Based Barber

Bossip

Trump Claims “Black Women in Chicago” Are Wearing MAGA Hats — Reality Says Otherwise

Cassius Life
Nationwide Double Impact

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Cassius Life

Stefon Diggs Sued By Ex Mulan Hernandez For Allegedly Assaulting And Attempting To Silence Her

Bossip
Trending Stories
President Trump Signs Executive Order In Oval Office
News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Entertainment

Heavy Is The Crown: Timeline Of The Beef Between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Cardi B
News

Cardi B Attacks Trump’s “Dictatorship Vibe”

Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024
News

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

"Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" Premiere - Arrivals
News

Meylssa Ford Speculated To Have Left ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’

Alight Align Arise: Advancing the Movement for Repair National Conference
6 Items
Current Events

What We Learned From Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Talk With Ezra Klein

NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
10 Items
News

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close