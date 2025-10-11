Geek Out! : The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of NYCC 2025
Day 2 at blerd and nerd heaven came and went, and there were plenty of cosplayers out and about.
Like day 1, the cosplay was on full display on day 2 of New York Comic Con. There was no shortage of iconic characters from your favorite television shows, comic books, movies, and video games walking around and wowing attendees at the Jacob K. Javits Center.
Cosplay Was On Full Display For Day 2 of NYCC
We bumped into a slick Sister Sage from The Boys, an out-of-this-world cosplay of legendary Marvel villain Dr. Doom, Arkham Knight of Batman fame, Superman, Supergirl, the terrifying nurse from the Silent Hill video game franchise, and so much more.
But we know what you’re here for, COSPLAY.
You can see more photos below.
White Tiger / Daredevil: Born Again (@iconic_ctinferno)
Darth Maul / Star Wars (@danhalenindustries)
Jubilee / X-Men (@soulfinger_mace)
Solid Snake / Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (@philzyb)
Obi-Wan Kenobi / Star Wars (@peer_revue)
Sista Sage / The Boys (@b.breezy.cosplay)
Dr. Doom (@doom_is_your_god)
Queen Grimhilde / Snow White (@tilliboomcosplay)
The Punisher (@_jess__00_)
Silent Hill Nurse (@grimrper)
Darth Vader & Stormtroopers / Star Wars
Supergirl (@seattlesbeauty)
Arkham Knight (@supermanfitt)
Great Saiyaman / Dragon Ball Z (@1amthewong)
Black Widow (@a_l_a_n_is)
Dazzler (@stefania_sassano)
Moka Akashiya / Rosario + Vampire (@yayaizen)
Scarlet Witch (@platypusbabycosplay)
Superman (@foggyknight14)
The Mandalorian (@thebrewingmando)
Bucky The Winter Soldier (@broterotv_ )