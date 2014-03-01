CLOSE
Home > Beyonce

Beyoncé & Jay Z Perform “Drunk In Love” In London [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Beyoncé is currently in Europe ripping stages night in and night out on her “The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.” On Friday (February 28), the superstar songstress brought out her husband Jay Z at O2 Arena in London to perform her hit single “Drunk In Love.”

Needless to say that the crowd went ballistic when the Brooklyn MC emerged on stage to spit his verse. Queen Bey gave off sultry vibes while garbed in a catsuit, while Hov followed her lead to much fanfare.

Peep the couple’s performance in the footage below. If you happen to be in Europe, Beyoncé has shows in Dublin, Cologne, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Barcelona, and Lisbon.

Photo: YouTube

"Drunk In Love" , Beyoncé , VIDEO

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close