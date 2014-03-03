DJ Shoots At Cops Inside Diddy & Rick Ross Release Party In Atlanta

An Atlanta area club was the scene of a shootout that left a DJ shot.Last night (March 2), the Velvet Room in Dekalb County was hosting an album release party for Rick Ross’ Mastermind album and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

It turns out that a DJ in the club was licking off shots, at cops.

Reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

About 4 a.m., two off-duty officers working at the nightclub heard gunshots in the back of the club, according to DeKalb Public Safety Director Cedric Alexander. When the officers responded to the rear of the club, “one subject turned toward them, firing shots,” Alexander said. “They returned fire, hitting the subject in the leg.” The officers were uninjured, according to Alexander. He said the wounded man, who was identified to investigators as a disc jockey at the club, got up and went back inside the club, where he was arrested before being transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. “For whatever unknown reasons, it appears that this DJ who was involved in the shooting with some others turned and shot at the officers, and that’s when they returned fire,” Alexander said. He said the off-duty officers were in full uniform, and identified themselves as officers when they responded to the gunfire behind the club.

The name of the trigger happy DJ has not been released.

This story is developing.

