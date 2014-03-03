Roc Nation Announces Partnership With Kanye West’s DONDA Creative House

Roc Nation is trying to become a conglomerate. Today, the house that Jay Z is building announced a partnership with DONDA, the “creative house” founded by Kanye West, to manage DONDA Music.

No, G.O.O.D. Music is not doomed. According to Life + Times, the “partnership will focus on Mr. West’s international recording brand and worldwide touring ventures.”

A multi-discipline design and content company, DONDA saw its early beginnings seeded by the 2009 footwear collaboration with fashion house Louis Vuitton. That collaboration spurred demand for Mr. West’s design sensibilities with fashion and apparel brands around the globe, including Nike and Adidas. DONDA continues its influence in the world of apparel: two versions of the Nike AIR YEEZY – each of which has sold out worldwide in just minutes – two celebrated capsule lines with Parisian brand A.P.C. – also instantly sold-out – and the highly-anticipated new line with Adidas, slated to debut this fall. Mr. West officially branded DONDA in 2011 with the groundbreaking packaging and tour design for Watch The Throne. The following year, DONDA conceptualized and introduced an immersive new way to experience cinema: the 7-Screen Surround Vision experience in Cannes, France. The short film Cruel Summer, a visual companion to the G.O.O.D. Music album of the same name, employed the new techniques in both filming and viewing. In 2013, DONDA oversaw the concept and design for Mr. West’s minimalist YEEZUS album packaging and groundbreaking global launch, including a guerilla-marketing campaign, the “New Slaves” projections. DONDA is at the center of concept, design and production of Mr. West’s lauded concert experience, the YEEZUS TOUR. DONDA has designed and produced album packaging, staging, music videos and content for Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Pusha T and more.

Reportedly, West sought investors in DONDA in Silicon Valley late last year. However, he was unable to find any takers.

DONDA is named after Yeezy’s late mother, Donda West.

