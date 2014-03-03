Big K.R.I.T. ft. Rick Ross – “New Agenda” [LISTEN]

It’s hard to have a care in the world when a Big K.R.I.T. track is spinning in the background. The Mississippi spitter returns with a song called “New Agenda,” featuring Rick Ross, that’s perfect for cruising the city in your whip.

This release is a part of Krizzle’s #WEEKOFKRIT campaign, which started today and will run until the end of the week. The Def Jam rapper announced this plan to debut new music via an Instagram post captioned, “It’s been a while .. I know y’all wanted some new music#CADILLACTICA coming soon .. Until then imma drop this #WEEKOFKRIT 7 days, 7 new pieces of content starting Monday .. #YOUNGKRIZZLE.”

That said, K.R.I.T. re-introduces listeners to that riding clean music that he makes so well. The Bawse enters his label mate’s terrain as a visitor, while managing to kick his patented affluent jargon in the process. Peep the rhyme via “New Agenda” below, and stay in tune with Big K.R.I.T., as more releases are forthcoming. Expect more information on Cadillactica as well.

