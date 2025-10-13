Subscribe
Donald Trump Got His COVID-19 Booster, MAGA Is BIG MAD

Donald Trump Got His COVID-19 Booster & Flu Shot, MAGA Anti-Vaxxers Are BIG MAD

Published on October 13, 2025

Donald Trump Got His COVID-19 Booster, MAGA Is BIG MAD
Getty Images / Donald Trump / Covid-19 Vaccine

Donald Trump’s HHS is currently led by one of the biggest anti-vaxxers on the planet, but that didn’t stop Cheetoh Jesus from getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Ahead of his trip to the Middle East, Donald Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a semi-annual physical, his second in 6 months, a visit many presidential historians are calling unusual but not unprecedented. 

On Friday, Trump’s physical results were shared with the world, with his lying-a** Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, taking a moment to boast about Trump’s doctor, U.S. Navy Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, for whatever reason, mentions that Orange Mussolini has a heart that is functionally 14 years younger than his biological age. 

Actually, we do know why Barbabella wrote that nonsense, and it was to quell any notion that an extremely unhealthy-looking man has serious heart issues, but that’s a whole different story for another day. 

What really jumped out at people who took the time to look at the report is that Trump received the updated COVID-19 booster shot, along with his flu vaccine. 

Now, usually that wouldn’t be a big deal. Still, his stupid administration, specifically Robert F. Kennedy Jr., decided to restrict the categories of people who qualify to take the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine based on nothing but anti-science and anti-vax vibes. 

Trump’s MAGA Cult Is Big Mad He Got The Booster

As expected, the MAGA-idiots/ anti-vax conspiracy theorists lost their minds. They can’t believe their lord and savior injected himself with that “junk,” and took to social media to cry and express their frustration at the notion that Trump listens to his doctor. 

Now, this all happens after Trump got in front of television cameras and gave what was easily the world’s worst medical advice, urging pregnant women not to take Tylenol after RFK Jr. falsely linked the medicine to autism without a shred of actual evidence.

Bruh.

You can see more reactions below.

COVID-19 Vaccine Donald Trump MAGA
