Dame Dash Explains His Cam’ron Lawsuit: Contradictions Everywhere

Dame Dash Explains Cam'ron Lawsuit: Contradictions Everywhere

The Cake-A-Holic uses street logic to justify suing rappers.

Published on October 15, 2025

DipSet U.S.A. And Agenda Present: Cam'ron And Jim Jones
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The Dame Dash crash out tour continues. He recently tried to explain why he sued Cam’ron, but he can’t make it make sense.

Last week, Dame Dash sat down with Cam Capone News for an in-depth interview regarding his life as of late. When asked about his recent disagreements with 50 Cent and Cam’ron, the former Cake-A-Holic faults them for making the culture look bad. “We got to start moving as a unit, man. This sh*t is embarrassing,” he said. Dame went on to speak specifically to the lawsuit he filed against Cam’ron. “I got to stop B, I’m not doing all this corny sh*t no more. I’m done with it. I’m just going to sue you. I’m not going to look like a clown no more.” To hear him tell it, Dame has just been defending his name this entire time, but now if you get at him, he will be replying legally. “If you say something about me that’s not right, I’m putting a hit on you. And when I saw that, my hit is a lawsuit. I’ve been doing bubblegum sh*t and I’m ashamed of it.”

As expected, Dame Dash used street logic to rationalize taking people to court. “If I can’t sue him, you want me to shoot him? No, I’m not going to trick myself out of my position or any of my family and friends. I’m just suing you – I’m not doing anymore bubblegum sh*t,” he explained. Soon after, he pointed his sights back on 50 Cent. “It should be illegal for Black people to be beefing with Black people, especially brothers. It’s a violation; so 50 you want to keep tearing Black people down? Let’s talk. I need you to stop doing that, man.”

Funny enough, he then blamed 50 Cent and Cam’ron for some of his recent behavior and said, “Stop making me get myself out of pocket man, I hate it.” Dame Dash did make it clear he was a fault as well and said he was triggered. Nevertheless, he will just respond legally to any online beef. “I’m sick of this sh*t, sh*t is corny. So I’ll admit it. Yeah, I was corny. I don’t know how to deal with these things because I’m used to violence. I’m not used to going to court, but now I am.”

You can see Dame Dash talk Cam’ron, 50 Cent and lawsuits below.

50 Cent cam'ron Dame Dash
