After A Four-Year Drought, Wale Announces New Album, ‘Everything Is A Lot’

After A Four-Year Drought, Wale Announces New Album

Wale fans can now expect some new music coming from the DC rapper.

Published on October 14, 2025

2025 Dreamville Music Festival
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

In a lengthy Instagram post, Mr.Folarin announced a new album is on the way, “4 years of self reflecting . Letting go of what I can’t change. Watching the industry become unrecognizable in real time…. people forgetting about me . Trying to find purpose in a thankless industry . New n*ggas actin like I’m a new n*gga. (U lot are crazy for that sh*t ngl) Changing labels . Changing management . Finding love but scared to scar from it. When panic meets uncertainty under a sensitive microscope….The highs the lows . . The most uncertain moments of my career are ahead of me. Im ready for what ever tho . everything is alot Nov 14”

Mark your calendar, November 14th, “Everything Is A Lot” will be dropping.

Wale may have taken a low-key shot at streamer Kai Cenat within his announcement post, where he mentions new people acting as if he were a new artist. At the 2025 BET Awards, Wale approached Kai and dapped him up. The interaction between the two was awkward. Once the streamer hopped in his sprinter, he asked his chat who that was, “Oh my God, that was someone crazy, the chat is going wild. What he do?”. His cameraman replied to him, saying that Wale raps, Kai responds in a non-chant way, saying, “Oh word?”.

SMH…someone show Kai Cenat “The Mixtape About Nothing” ASAP

Wale’s last album, “Folarin 2,” dropped in 2021, which was the sequel to a fan favorite mixtape. The date is set, November 4th, dust off those Nike Boots, and get ready for some new Ralph.

