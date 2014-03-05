Curren$y’s The Drive-In Theatre Hits 3 Million Downloads On BitTorrent [PHOTOS]

Curren$y has quietly made it his career goal to unapolagetically coast in his own lane and his most recent project finds him in the winner’s circle yet again on his own terms.

Hip-Hop’s smokiest MC joined forces with BitTorrent for the release of his new LP, The Drive-In Theatre to not only much fanfare and critical acclaim, its “free” price tag has resulted in very big numbers.

Three million downloads to be precise.

Austin Briggs, Jet Life’s Digital Marketing Strategist caught up with the BitTorrent tour de force to celebrate such a monumental interest in the content that they are bringing out as well as their upcoming SXSW showcase.

Peep an excerpt via BitTorrent:

BitTorrent: How do you reach the fans who’ve downloaded your music? What’s the next step? Austin Briggs: 3 million downloads of The Drive In Theatre bundle gave us more than 50K email addresses in two weeks. Total, we’ve received more than 100K email addresses from our BitTorrent campaigns, and based on the subscribers we’ve already added, we can expect a 25%-30% open rate. BitTorrent: What can we expect from Jet Life’s first curated official SXSW event? Austin Briggs: Well, we’re certainly going to bring it. It’s going to be SXS-Jets. We’ve got the whole crew and extended family, and everyone will be performing. Curren$y, Cornerboy P, Young Roddy, TY, MaryGold, Le$, Fiend, Deelow, DZA…. You can bet there will be some surprise guests and some great sponsors getting involved, as well.

Curren$y’s The Drive-In Theatre features the likes of Freddie Gibbs, Action Bronson, Smoke DZA, Thelonious Martin, Cardo and many more. If you’ve been sleeping, download either the standard or BitTorrent Bundle to get yourself back into the game.

As an extra incentive, check the gallery for glossy pics of The Drive-In Theatre’s insert, including the flyer for Spitta and Jet Life’s SXSW show happening in Austin, TX on March 15.



Photo: BitTorrent

