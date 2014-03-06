Big Sean – “Sanctified” [LISTEN]

Since Rick Ross released his Mastermind LP, the word “Sanctified” has inspired chants of “All I want’s a hundred million dollars and a bad b**ch.” Given the potency of Big Sean’s most memorable feature since Drake’s “All Me,” many wondered why his G.O.O.D. Music OG, Kanye West, was given a verse and the Finally Famous affiliate wasn’t.

Yesterday, Sean Don dropped a version of the record featuring his catchy hook and some witty bars. “You stuck on a b**ch/ Well I stuck to the script, and no need to re-read it,” he rhymes on the track. Consider this to be lyrical exercise, since the Detroit native displays breath control that often goes unmentioned.

Our only gripe with Sean’s bars is one struggle line: “I you got my email, you a millionaire/ If you got my cellphone, you a realionaire.” Hey, you’re better than that bro.

Stream Big Sean’s “Sanctified” verse below.

Photo: Aura Gold