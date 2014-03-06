ScHoolboy Q ft. 2 Chainz – “What They Want” [VIDEO]

Even with a number one album in the US, ScHoolboy Q has more work to do. To further promote Oxymoron, the rapper debuts a visual for “What They Want,” featuring 2 Chainz.

The streets of New Orleans are Groovy Q and Dos Chainz’s playground in treatment for the Mike WiLL Made It and Marz-produced cut. We assume that this was shot during NBA All-Star Weekend, but you wouldn’t be able to tell because of the dark themes and lack of partying in the clip.

The TDE rapper walks through a church and a graveyard at various points in the scenes, which ties into his album title. But somewhere in the middle, ScHoolboy and 2 Chainz find their way to a gentleman’s club, where they smoke and enjoy the dancers. You know, the typical rapper activities.

Be sure to support ScHoolboy Q’s wave by purchasing Oxymoron on iTunes or any retail location. Peep the Motion Family-directed video for “What They Want” below.

Photo: YouTube