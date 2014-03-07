Future ft. Pharrell & Pusha T – “Move That Dope” [LISTEN]

Future made an impression on the Internets weeks ago with his Mike WiLL Made It-produced single, “Move That Dope,” featuring Pharrell, Pusha T, and Casino. Today, the Dungeon Family protege debuts a visual for the cut sans his Freebandz partner in rhyme.

To say that Future’s “recipe cannot be televised” is certainly a contradiction here, as we see him, Pusha Ton, and Skateboard P channel that dope boy spirit. This comes complete with a high speed chase with the police that ends interestingly.

Tyler, The Creator, Wiz Khalifa, ScHoolboy Q, and the Mike WiLL have guest appearances in the Benny Boom-directed treatment.

We’re still awaiting an official release date for Future’s sophomore album, Honest. Tune into the “Move That Dope” video below.

Photo: YouTube