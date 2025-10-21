Subscribe
News

Trump Fuels Feud With Colombia, Threatens Ending Subsidies

President Donald Trump escalates his feud with Colombia, stating the United States will end all subsidies to the nation. 

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COMBO-COLOMBIA-US-DIPLOMACY-DRUGS
Source: JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / Getty

On Sunday (October 19), President Donald Trump ramped up the tensions between himself and Colombian President Gustavo Petro in response to Petro’s accusing the U.S. military of murdering a fisherman during an attack on a boat they claimed was involved in drug trafficking. Trump declared that the U.S. would end all subsidies to Colombia on social media.

In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that Petro “does nothing to stop” the production of illicit drugs in Colombia, despite large scale payments and subsidies from the USA that are nothing more than a long term rip off of America.” He continued to attack Petro in personal terms, claiming he was an “illegal drug dealer” who had a “fresh mouth towards America.” 

Petro fired back later that evening, referring to his country’s Nobel Prize-winning author Gabriel García Márquez.

“You are rude and ignorant toward Colombia. Read, as your chargé d’affaires in Colombia did, ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude,’ and I assure you, you will learn something about solitude,” he wrote in a post on Instagram, adding:” I don’t do business like you do — I am a socialist. I believe in solidarity, the common good, and the shared resources of humanity, the greatest of all: life, now endangered by your oil.”

The threat of suspending financial payments to Colombia is not a light one. According to data from the State Department, the U.S. has allotted $210 million in aid to Colombia, including $31 million going towards its agricultural infrastructure. The Andean nation has been an ally of the United States in the fight against drug trafficking for decades, with billions of U.S. subsidies going towards bolstering Colombia’s military and police security forces as it deals with the ravages of drug cartels in the country. 

The exchange comes as U.S. military forces are being steadily deployed throughout the Caribbean, primarily targeting Colombia’s neighbor, Venezuela. According to The New York Times, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced another strike against an alleged drug boat, which had taken place on the previous Friday (October 19). Currently, there are 10,000 military members deployed along with dozens of ships and aircraft. Critics have noted that the U.S. military attacks (which have killed 32 so far) are extrajudicial and illegal, considering that they’re being carried out without congressional approval.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Colombia POLITICS president donald trump

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

NFL: DEC 16 Raiders at Bengals

Ex NFL Star Doug Martin Dies in Police Custody After Reported Break-In Call

Cassius Life
Gucci Mane Attends Nights At V12 Restaurant & Sports Bar

Burrtifully Benevolent: Gucci Mane Reveals Bipolar Disorder & Schizophrenia Diagnoses, Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Opens Up About Helping Him Manage

Bossip
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

LeBron James’ Business Partner Maverick Carter Reportedly Abandons $5B Deal To Launch WNBA Rival

Cassius Life
MISTR's National PrEP Day

Cardi Calls Out Trump Administration For SNAP Delays: 'Mind You, Thanksgiving Is Next Month!'

Bossip
Trending Stories
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Culture

NBA YoungBoy Brings King Von’s Killer On Stage, Performs Lil Durk Alleged Diss

Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration
News

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala
2 Items
News

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband’s Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down
News

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Pop Culture

DJ Akademiks Says He Told Drake Not To Mention Kendrick Lamar on ‘ICEMAN’

Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.
17 Items
Politics

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
News

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close