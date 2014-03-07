YG ft. Drake – “Who Do You Love?” [VIDEO]

YG is releasing his major label debut, My Krazy Life, in just over a week. But before then, the West Coast native offers up a visual for his bubbling single, “Who Do You Love?,” featuring Drake.

What begins as a chill day in the apartment for YG and his homie quickly changes when the rapper picks up a guy labeled “Don’t Answer” calls his girlfriend’s phone. Needless to say that the CTE affiliate was pissed to a tee, so he exited the crib and headed to a party hosted by Drizzy to avoid confrontation. In the end, YG had a night filled with the kind of debauchery you like to tell your friends about the morning after.

The track’s producer, DJ Mustard, makes a cameo appearance in the red tinted treated. Benny Boom directed the video.

My Krazy Life hits retailers on March 18. Pre-order it here. See YG and Drake in “Who Do You Love?” below.

Photo: YouTube