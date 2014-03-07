Bow Bow Celebrates Birthday With Jermaine Dupri, Angela Simmons, & More [PHOTOS]

Last night (March 6), Hennessy V.S and Jermaine Dupri hosted an intimate birthday dinner at Tao Downtown in New York City for Bow Wow. The YMCMB artist celebrated turning 27 (three days early) with family and close friends.

The 106 & Park host sat at the head of the table, as he and his guests enjoyed Asian cuisine and complimentary cocktails. Notable attendees included his mother Teresa, BET President Stephen Hill, longtime friend Angela Simmons, and VH1 reality star Erica Mena.

Midway through the night, Bow Wow made a toast to his loved ones with an illuminated bottle of Hennessy in tow. Along with his role on 106 & Park, the rapper has a project in the works. See photos from the soirée on the following pages.

—

Photo: Soul Brother

