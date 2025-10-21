Google Is Allegedly Looking For 15 Pixel Superfans To Test Unreleased Phones

Google / Google Pixel

Pixel fans, Google is allegedly allowing you to get your hands on the next smartphone EARLY!

Google is among the giants—besides Apple and Samsung — that release a new smartphone annually, thanks to its solid Pixel lineup.

To help spread the word about the devices, Google has long enlisted the help of “Superfans” and now, reportedly, the tech giant is allowing a select few of them to get their hands on new Pixel devices before the general public can experience them.

Bloomberg reports that Google is running a contest among its “Superfans” that will see only 15 non-employees selected to test in-development hardware.

According to a document reviewed by the new website, the company describes the contest/program as an opportunity to “provide feedback and help shape a Pixel phone currently in development.”

That totally makes sense, because what better way to know if your new smartphone is a hit than letting actual smartphone users take it for a spin, especially those who primarily use Pixel phones. But that begs the question, will they only get high praise, or constructive criticism?

How Do You Become A Pixel Superfan?

So how do you sign up? ArsTechnia reports that “interested Superfans have to prove they are more super than the rest. They must demonstrate deep knowledge of the Pixel product family and suggest ways the phones can be improved.”

Giving Superfans access to unreleased smartphones is the latest perk. Those already in the program enjoy benefits like freebies and other special perks.

If you’re interested in becoming a Superfan, you can head here to sign up, and hopefully, you will be selected to test the upcoming Pixel phone. Of course, if you are selected, you will have to sign a non-disclosure agreement, because for whatever reason, details about Google’s Pixel smartphone always seem to leak on the internet.