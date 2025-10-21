Subscribe
Technology

Google Looking For 15 Pixel Superfans To Test Unreleased Phones

Google Is Allegedly Looking For 15 Pixel Superfans To Test Unreleased Phones

According to an internal document the company describes the contest/program as an opportunity to "provide feedback and help shape a Pixel phone currently in development."

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Google Looking For 15 Pixel Superfans To Test Unreleased Phones
Google / Google Pixel

Pixel fans, Google is allegedly allowing you to get your hands on the next smartphone EARLY!

Google is among the giants—besides Apple and Samsung — that release a new smartphone annually, thanks to its solid Pixel lineup.

To help spread the word about the devices, Google has long enlisted the help of “Superfans” and now, reportedly, the tech giant is allowing a select few of them to get their hands on new Pixel devices before the general public can experience them. 

Bloomberg reports that Google is running a contest among its “Superfans” that will see only 15 non-employees selected to test in-development hardware.

According to a document reviewed by the new website, the company describes the contest/program as an opportunity to “provide feedback and help shape a Pixel phone currently in development.”

That totally makes sense, because what better way to know if your new smartphone is a hit than letting actual smartphone users take it for a spin, especially those who primarily use Pixel phones. But that begs the question, will they only get high praise, or constructive criticism?

How Do You Become A Pixel Superfan?

So how do you sign up? ArsTechnia reports that “interested Superfans have to prove they are more super than the rest. They must demonstrate deep knowledge of the Pixel product family and suggest ways the phones can be improved.”

Giving Superfans access to unreleased smartphones is the latest perk. Those already in the program enjoy benefits like freebies and other special perks.

If you’re interested in becoming a Superfan, you can head here to sign up, and hopefully, you will be selected to test the upcoming Pixel phone. Of course, if you are selected, you will have to sign a non-disclosure agreement, because for whatever reason, details about Google’s Pixel smartphone always seem to leak on the internet.

Related Tags

google smartphones

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

NFL: DEC 16 Raiders at Bengals

Ex NFL Star Doug Martin Dies in Police Custody After Reported Break-In Call

Cassius Life
Gucci Mane Attends Nights At V12 Restaurant & Sports Bar

Burrtifully Benevolent: Gucci Mane Reveals Bipolar Disorder & Schizophrenia Diagnoses, Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Opens Up About Helping Him Manage

Bossip
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

LeBron James’ Business Partner Maverick Carter Reportedly Abandons $5B Deal To Launch WNBA Rival

Cassius Life
MISTR's National PrEP Day

Cardi Calls Out Trump Administration For SNAP Delays: 'Mind You, Thanksgiving Is Next Month!'

Bossip
Trending Stories
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Culture

NBA YoungBoy Brings King Von’s Killer On Stage, Performs Lil Durk Alleged Diss

Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration
News

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala
2 Items
News

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband’s Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down
News

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.
17 Items
Politics

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Pop Culture

DJ Akademiks Says He Told Drake Not To Mention Kendrick Lamar on ‘ICEMAN’

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
News

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close