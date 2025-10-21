According To ‘NBA 2K26’, OKC Thunder Defeat New York Knicks In Finals To Repeat As Champs

Visual Concepts / 2K / NBA 2K26

According to NBA 2K26, fans of the New York Knicks are in for a season they have been longing for, but will ultimately suffer heartache.

The official 2025-26 NBA season tips off today, but NBA 2K26, which is now the unofficial start to basketball season, has predicted a wide range of outcomes that some fans will appreciate, while others will label it the purest of CAP.

Like with Madden, the folks at 2K decided to use NBA 2K26 to simulate the season to determine who would come out on top.

Unsurprisingly, coming out of the West will be last year’s champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder, who will defeat the Denver Nuggets in seven games in the Western Conference Finals to defend their title in the NBA Finals.

But what should give a lot of New Yorkers hope is that the game also predicted the New York Knicks, who have a new coach in Mike Woodson, will finally get over the Eastern Conference Finals hump, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games to face the Thunder in hopes of delivering the mecca of basketball its first NBA chip since 1973.

But for Knicks fans, their 2025-26 season will end in heartbreak because the OKC Thunder will repeat as champions, with NBA 2K26 cover athlete, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, grabbing NBA Finals MVP honors and repeating as league MVP.

Other 2K Sim Predictions

We are intrigued to see how accurate this prediction is, given that it is based solely on the NBA 2K26 stat model.

2K also used the latest installment in the popular basketball video game franchise to predict this season’s Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, as well as other stats.

You can see those results below.