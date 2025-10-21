Subscribe
Games

'NBA 2K26' Predicts OKC Thunder vs New York Knicks NBA Finals

According To ‘NBA 2K26’, OKC Thunder Defeat New York Knicks In Finals To Repeat As Champs

Like with Madden, the folks at 2K decided to use NBA 2K26 to simulate the season to determine who would come out on top.

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Visual Concepts / 2K / NBA 2K26

According to NBA 2K26, fans of the New York Knicks are in for a season they have been longing for, but will ultimately suffer heartache.

The official 2025-26 NBA season tips off today, but NBA 2K26, which is now the unofficial start to basketball season, has predicted a wide range of outcomes that some fans will appreciate, while others will label it the purest of CAP.

Like with Madden, the folks at 2K decided to use NBA 2K26 to simulate the season to determine who would come out on top.

Unsurprisingly, coming out of the West will be last year’s champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder, who will defeat the Denver Nuggets in seven games in the Western Conference Finals to defend their title in the NBA Finals.

But what should give a lot of New Yorkers hope is that the game also predicted the New York Knicks, who have a new coach in Mike Woodson, will finally get over the Eastern Conference Finals hump, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games to face the Thunder in hopes of delivering the mecca of basketball its first NBA chip since 1973.

But for Knicks fans, their 2025-26 season will end in heartbreak because the OKC Thunder will repeat as champions, with NBA 2K26 cover athlete, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, grabbing NBA Finals MVP honors and repeating as league MVP.

Other 2K Sim Predictions

We are intrigued to see how accurate this prediction is, given that it is based solely on the NBA 2K26 stat model.

2K also used the latest installment in the popular basketball video game franchise to predict this season’s Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, as well as other stats.

You can see those results below.

Rookie of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year

Most Improved Player

All-NBA Teams

Related Tags

HHW Gaming nba NBA 2K New York Knicks Oklahoma City Thunder video games
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

NFL: DEC 16 Raiders at Bengals

Ex NFL Star Doug Martin Dies in Police Custody After Reported Break-In Call

Cassius Life
Gucci Mane Attends Nights At V12 Restaurant & Sports Bar

Burrtifully Benevolent: Gucci Mane Reveals Bipolar Disorder & Schizophrenia Diagnoses, Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Opens Up About Helping Him Manage

Bossip
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

LeBron James’ Business Partner Maverick Carter Reportedly Abandons $5B Deal To Launch WNBA Rival

Cassius Life
MISTR's National PrEP Day

Cardi Calls Out Trump Administration For SNAP Delays: 'Mind You, Thanksgiving Is Next Month!'

Bossip
Trending Stories
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Culture

NBA YoungBoy Brings King Von’s Killer On Stage, Performs Lil Durk Alleged Diss

Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration
News

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala
2 Items
News

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband’s Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down
News

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.
17 Items
Politics

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Pop Culture

DJ Akademiks Says He Told Drake Not To Mention Kendrick Lamar on ‘ICEMAN’

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
News

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close