Big Boi ft. A$AP Rocky, Phantogram & A-ha – “Lanes” [LISTEN]

There’s no telling how many remixes Big Boi has up his sleeve, but he delivers his latest today. Titled “Lanes,” the track features A$AP Rocky, Phantogram, and A-ha.

Like the ATLien’s prior remixes, he creates a mash-up using one of his own records and a popular song from another genre. Eighties disco single “Take On Me” was Big Boi’s oddball song of choice this time around, which is why this cut is a lot poppier than its predecessors.

To be quite frank, this record doesn’t rank high on my list of recent favorites from the legendary rapper. Some will easily disagree, though. You be the judge after streaming “Lanes” below. Give us your thoughts on the song in the comments.

Photo: Instagram