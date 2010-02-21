Marijuana Smell A Selling Point For Lil Wayne Condo [Video]

As Wayne prepares for his jail bid, one thing is apparent and that’s’ that the Cash Money/ Young Money train won’t stop.

Before he goes in, Wayne is on record to film at least 20 videos that will feature him alongside other artists as well as his Young Money and Cash Money crew.

As Hip-Hop Wired previously reported, Lil Wayne took a visit last week to the dentist for a list of procedures including 8 root canals in preparation for his sit down.

In a recent interview with British radio personality Tim Westwood, Weezy discusses his upcoming The Carter IV album as well as his label roster which includes Nicki Minaj and Drake being about their business and making sure the label propels while he’s on hiatus.

Wayne also spoke on the reports that he was having a hard time selling his Miami condo because of the aroma of Mary Jane throughout the building. Wayne stated,

“The only part about it not being true is the having trouble part. We not having trouble selling it but all the other stuff is true. We not having trouble with that. That’s actually a [selling point]. The people that are coming into look at it like that more about it. That’s like walking into Bob Marley’s crib and you still smelling weed and his bed still messed up and fool still on the table. You like leave all that Shyte. I want to buy all that Shyte. I’m like of them nigg*s now.”

