Memphis Bleek Explains DeHaven & Jay Z Beef [VIDEO]

Remember DeHaven Irby? We sure do. A couple of years back he went on a slander spree criticizing his former friend Jay Z. Memphis Bleek offers some clarity behind their rift.

Dehaven first made it to everyone’s radar in 2003 when Hov name checked him on “December 4th” (“then DeHaven introduced me to the game”). In 2007, DeHaven released a series of videos detailing how he and Jay Z were partners in the drug trade during the 1980’s.

Irby alleges that after a four year prison term, the ROC Nation CEO turned his back on him. To date Jay Z has only lightly addressed the situation with one bar (“So f— DeHaven for caving, that’s why we don’t speak”) on his 2007 American Gangster album.

After that DeHaven and all talk about his tell-all book vanished from the public eye leaving fans scratching their heads as to exactly what happened between the two.

In a recent with interview with ThisIs50.com, Jack Thriller asked Memphis Bleek the money question and we finally get closer to our answer.

“DeHaven is from my projects; we all from the same building. Him and Jay had their hustle ties and things went sour,” M-Easy explained.

The “Round Here” rapper got specific and directs us to Jay Z songs that speak towards the DeHaven relationship. “You want to know the real deal? All you got to do is listen to “A Week Ago” and what’s the joint with R. Kelly where you know your true friends when you both got money [“It Ain’t Personal”].

Interestingly enough both aforementioned songs center around relationships formed during his drug dealer days that are now severely strained.

While we may never get DeHaven and Jay Z to give us both sides of the story, this at least gets us one step closer to understanding why Hov has no love for his former childhood friend.

You can view the interview in its entirety below, but the discussion starts at the 5:20 mark.

Whose side are you on in this DeHaven & Jay Z beef? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Photo: This Is 50 / Youtube