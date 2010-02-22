Suge Knight’s Valuables Sold At Auction

Suge Knight’ problems with money and bills are continuing to add up.

As previously reported, Suge was set to be taken to court by one of the mothers of his children who allege that he owed her for back child support payments.

Now however several of Suge’s personal items have been sold at auction to pay for an outstanding storage bill.

The owner of Conejo Valley Moving & Storage Joe Furmidge held the auction Saturday in an effort to recoup the missing money.

Furmidge’s auction was widely successful making $4,500 dollars in 30 minutes off Suge’s property including furniture, clothing, appliances and gym equipment.

A large picture of Suge and Tupac was sold for $100.

This is not the first time Suge has seen many of his items sold at an auction.

In 2009 items from Death Row’s catalog including unreleased recordings and various award show trophies were sold to the highest bidder.

Some of Knight’s personal items including his underwear were sold as well.

In August he put his Los Angeles mansion up for sale after filing for bankruptcy.