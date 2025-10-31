Queen Latifah Praises Megan Thee Stallion: “She’s So Cool, She’s So Fun, She’s So Very Talented & Strong In Her Spot.”

Kevin Mazur / Megan Thee Stallion / Queen Latifah

Megan Thee Stallion has a fan in Queen Latifah. The Hip-Hop icon and actress had nothing but high praise for Houston musician during a recent visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The 55-year-old rapper didn’t hold back the praise and admiration when Hudson shared a clip of Latifah and Thee Stallion rocking the Coachella stage together during Meg’s headlining act at the music festival.

Hudson also shared a clip of Thee Stallion and the “Ladies First” crafter trying escargo together with Latifah telling the singer/talk show host, “She’s so cool, she’s so fun, she’s so very talented and strong in her spot.”

She also added, “I love that energy carrying hip-hop into the future, of course.”

Queen Latifah Reflects On The Coachella Moment

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Latifah and Thee Stallion became the duo we all didn’t know we needed after she shared the stage with “Big Ole Freak” rapper during Meg’s weekend set at Coachella in April, instantly becoming one of the most significant moments of the festival, mainly when they performed Latifah’s powerful anthem “U.N.I.T.Y” together.

“She asked me to pop out at Coachella, and I was like, ‘What? For Real, OK?’ I had to bring it for her because this is Coachella, we gotta take that thing down,” Latifah said. “The people are gonna be ready.”

The Queen also took time to recognize the other big names, like Ciara and Victoria Monet, who also shared the stage with Megan Thee Stallion at Coachella.

“I wanna thank her again for having me, it was so much fun,” she continued. “They worked so hard, her dancers and everybody. It was just good energy that night.”

She also revealed that she is working on new music, but balancing life and time is holding her up from releasing it.

“But I’m a make some time because I want to get it out there,” Latifah said. “It’s all kinds of music too.”

