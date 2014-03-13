Artist Draws Kanye West, Action Bronson, Raekwon & More As Simpsons Characters [PHOTOS]

Ever wonder what Kanye West’s face mask would look like if it were refashioned for an episode of the Simpsons? Well, artist Bernard Rollins just made your dreams come true.

Rollins has drawn up a bunch of rap favorites (Jay Z, Action Bronson, Raekwon, Pharrell, Yeezy, and more) as members of the Simpsons troop, and other cartoon characters.

Needless to say, the work is pretty amazing.

Rollins shared the drawings on his Instagram page, and shows off his step-by-step process. His pieces have already caught Bronson’s attention. “Action Bronson really liked his Simpsons character!” he told Buzzfeed. “I posted it on my IG before bed one night and woke up the next day to a ton of notifications, not knowing that he had reposted it.”

Bronson liked the art so much that he hired Rollins. In the past Rollins has illustrated a handful of mixtape covers.

Check out some of his work in the gallery below.

[Spotted at Buzzfeed]

