Again? NLE Choppa Takes Shots At NBA YoungBoy In New Song

NLE Choppa has been zenned out for quite a while now, but it looks like those days are over.

Published on October 31, 2025

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Inside
Source: Variety / Getty

Since Day 1, the Memphis rapper has always been compared to NBA YoungBoy. His breakthrough song, “Shotta Flow,” is what got him recognized nationally. but also started the YB comparisons. During interviews, Choppa always shut down any questions regarding Top. Fans have alleged that NLE has been sneak dissing YB for a while now.

In 2021, he dropped a song called “Final Warning”, where many think this was a direct diss track to NBA YoungBoy. As Choppa made it clear after King Von’s death that he is team OTF. Fast forward to now, the Sea Moss slugger puts another one on wax, but is very direct and clear. Dissing YoungBoy in his latest track, “KO.”

Flipping a classic Tupac record, “Hit ‘Em Up”, he attempted to make this a headshot. This song/music video has layers to it. Paying homage to Tupac, Michael Jackson, & Muhammad Ali. Having a stunt double who looks just like YoungBoy sitting on the floor, looking scared of Choppa’s presence. He finally says YB’s name to make it clear that this diss was about him, “YoungBoy, what? This the big boy league. I put one up in your gut under the Jesus piece.”

Also adding that he believes the Louisiana rapper is a bad influence on his fans, “You’re poisoning the youth, nothing positive you do.”

Since the diss has dropped, Top has not responded.

