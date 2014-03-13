Asher Roth – “Tangerine Girl” [VIDEO]

As you may or may not know, Asher Roth is preparing his sophomore album, RetroHash, for a April 22 release. In advance of that, the former XXL Freshman unveils a visual for the lead single, “Tangerine Girl.”

Roth plays a DJ who works at a rollerskating rink. Though only a fixture in the greater story, the Pennsylvania MC’s poppy tune creates the mood for the night, as people skate/dance the night away. Peep the Matt Spicer-directed video for “Tangerine Girl” below. Give us your thoughts on the track in the comments.

